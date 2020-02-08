£4m loanee drops hint about joining Arsenal

Pablo Mari joined Arsenal on loan during the January transfer window.

Pablo Mari might've just dropped a hint about joining Arsenal in the long term.

The Gunners signed the 26-year-old defender on a half-season loan from Brazilian side Flamengo during the January transfer window.

Arsenal have the option to make it permanent this summer and, according to The Telegraph, they paid a £4 million loan fee.

Mari hasn't even kicked a ball for the North Londoners, who are enjoying their winter break.

But the Spanish centre-back revealed to the club's official website that he wants to be at the Emirates Stadium club for 'a long time'.

He said: "I’d love to be at Arsenal for a long time and I hope to give the Gunners some victories to celebrate again."

Hint?

Mari is spoken like a player who doesn't want to go back to Brazil if Arsenal take up their option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Of course, he'll have to earn a long-term move to North London. It won't be given to him and considering he is yet to play a game under Mikel Arteta, nothing can be guaranteed.

Arsenal's centre-back options won't be as limited in time for next season, when Calum Chambers could be back, while William Saliba, on loan at St Etienne, will be in the first-team squad finally.

If Mari wants to join the Gunners, he's going to have to produce a very solid four months.