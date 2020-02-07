Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Wow, is he for real?': Some rivals fans can't believe what Spurs midfielder has said

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to end a 12-year wait for a trophy with Jose Mourinho now at the helm.

Dele Alli and Tottenham Hotspur manager

Dele Alli has been mocked for suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur deserve a trophy because they have ‘been one of the best teams in the world’ of late.

Spurs have made some fine progress in recent years, and consistently challenged for trophies domestically and in Europe.

However, Tottenham still have failed to get over the line, meaning they have not ended their 12-year trophy drought.

Alli wants that to change soon, and said to BBC Sport.

 

“We deserve a trophy, it's been a long time coming, but no-one's going to give it to us and we have to keep pushing,” he said.

"We are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together.”

The comments have opened Alli up for ridicule, with rival fans suggesting that the England international has spoken out of turn.

If Tottenham are to win a trophy this season their best chance may come in the FA Cup.

Spurs are still in the Champions League but given their struggles in the Premier League this term, that may be out of their reach.

Tottenham have a winnable tie in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Norwich City coming up though, and with Mourinho at the helm they may feel more confident of success.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch