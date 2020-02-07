'Wow, is he for real?': Some rivals fans can't believe what Spurs midfielder has said

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to end a 12-year wait for a trophy with Jose Mourinho now at the helm.

Dele Alli has been mocked for suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur deserve a trophy because they have ‘been one of the best teams in the world’ of late.

Spurs have made some fine progress in recent years, and consistently challenged for trophies domestically and in Europe.

However, Tottenham still have failed to get over the line, meaning they have not ended their 12-year trophy drought.

Alli wants that to change soon, and said to BBC Sport.

“We deserve a trophy, it's been a long time coming, but no-one's going to give it to us and we have to keep pushing,” he said.

"We are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together.”

The comments have opened Alli up for ridicule, with rival fans suggesting that the England international has spoken out of turn.

Certainly proved that in the Champions League final — Kha (@NWLRED) February 6, 2020

yes you “deserve” a trophy just because you think you do. That’s exactly how it works — Glenn Rose'Meyer (@redgrose7) February 6, 2020

Man has a future in comedy — TheRoem (@TheRoemTV) February 6, 2020

If they have been 'one of the best teams in the world' then surely they would have won trophies? #earnnotdeserve — Tom Smith (@tjsmithy91) February 6, 2020

No sense of entitlement there eh? Maybe that’s the problem. — Argheffbee (@54bobb) February 6, 2020

WOW... I’m all for self belief but Jees — Si Backwell (@sibackwell10) February 6, 2020

Lol is he for real ? Or has someone made this up — Brian (@supersonicbri) February 6, 2020

If Tottenham are to win a trophy this season their best chance may come in the FA Cup.

Spurs are still in the Champions League but given their struggles in the Premier League this term, that may be out of their reach.

Tottenham have a winnable tie in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Norwich City coming up though, and with Mourinho at the helm they may feel more confident of success.