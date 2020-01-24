Who is Ralf Little? Death in Paradise’s new detective has arrived!

An exciting change has occurred in Death in Paradise series 9.

There's no better cure for the annual January through February blues than a bit of sunshine and some gorgeous scenery.

It's arguably why BBC One's Death in Paradise has earned so much success over the years and is still on our screens to this day.

The series has returned to BBC One for its ninth season in January 2020 and fans have been eagerly awaiting this new batch of episodes as we're set to bid farewell to Ardal O'Hanlon's DI Jack Mooney after he's spent four series on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

However, in similar fashion to another BBC staple, Doctor Who, another actor has boarded to take on the role of Detective Inspector now DI Jack Mooney has stepped down.

DEATH IN PARADISE: How a former EastEnders actress will shake-up life on Saint Marie

Times are changing on Saint Marie... again

The 39-year-old actor Ralf Little has arrived on Saint Marie as DI Neville Parker in series 9. As of episode 5, he is the fourth actor to take on the role of Detective Inspector in Death in Paradise and also the youngest by far.

He's joining the likes of former detectives Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and the departing Ardal O'Hanlon who have held the role previously.

We've known about Ardal O'Hanlon's departure from Death in Paradise since October 2019 when he announced that he would be leaving Death in Paradise after first appearing in series 6 and Ralf Little was quickly announced as his replacement shortly after.

What we didn't know until recently was exactly when Ralf Little would make his debut as DI Neville Parker.

Get to know Ralf Little

Ralf Little was born in Oldham in Greater Manchester on February 8th, 1980 and attended the prestigious Bolton School as a child.

At the University of Manchester, Ralf Little studied medicine but chose to prioritise acting after securing the role of Antony Royle on the much-loved sitcom The Royle Family.

While he's certainly made a name for himself as an actor, Little is also a keen football fan and player.

As well as supporting Manchester United, Little has also played for a number of non-league and semi-professional football teams when his acting schedule allows, even competing in the seventh tier of English football in the Isthmian League as well as the FA Vase.

In 2010, Ralf Little even competed in the Soccer Aid charity match alongside other celebrities and professional football players alike.

What has Ralf Little been in before?

Ralf Little's first-ever acting role came at the age of 14 when he appeared in a minor role in the BBC comedy-drama series Sloggers.

That was followed up in 1995 with a small part in the series Elidor, again on the BBC.

In 1998, Ralf Little was cast as Antony Royle in the sitcom The Royal Family, a role he held until the series came to an end in 2010 and is arguably his best-known role to date.

Other major roles Ralf Little has held in his career have come in the likes of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, The Cafe, Our Zoo and Borderline among others.

Unlike his other Death in Paradise co-stars, however, Ralf Little has appeared in the murder mystery series before. Way back in 2013's second series, Little appeared in the episode A Dash of Sunshine as the character Will Teague.

It's great to have him in Death in Paradise... we expect big things!