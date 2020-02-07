'What a waste of money': Some Spurs fans react after reports they want £50m man

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had mixed views on going for Andre Onana in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are interested in the £50 million-rated Ajax goalkeeper, who wants a move to England.

Tottenham could be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer, as both Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga have not fully convinced this term.

But some Spurs fans feel that Onana is not the player that they should be going for.

Nope, flaky and not better than Hugo — Spurs Eeyore (@SpursEeyore) February 6, 2020

What a waste of money — Daniel Prince (@DanPrince1975) February 6, 2020

No thanks his not the keeper we need, we need a big solid wall not no little gk, and at that price no thanks — Az (@SLiiPZHDD) February 6, 2020

Way better options out there — Jack Jones (@jackjones920) February 6, 2020

pls sign him — Kyizi ⚪ (@Kyizii) February 6, 2020

Lads keep in mind if we sign him we have a GK for the next 11 years.

I rest my case — Oje(Gedson ndombele pivot szn) (@LordTanganga) February 6, 2020

Need to make sure we get him. — ap (@otheranthony) February 7, 2020

Yes take him — Camz❄️ (@camzsavage) February 7, 2020

Onana didn’t cover himself in glory in last season’s Champions League final against Tottenham, where Ajax were famously beaten in the last minute.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout keepers in Holland over recent years though, and is regarded as one of the best young players in his position in world football.

Moving on from Lloris would be a tough choice for Spurs, but it could be that the time has come for the Frenchman to be upgraded.

Lloris has been error prone at times over the past two seasons, and at the age of 33, it could be time for Tottenham to look at other options.