'What a waste of money': Some Spurs fans react after reports they want £50m man

John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruijff Arena on May 8, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had mixed views on going for Andre Onana in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are interested in the £50 million-rated Ajax goalkeeper, who wants a move to England.

 

Tottenham could be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer, as both Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga have not fully convinced this term.

But some Spurs fans feel that Onana is not the player that they should be going for.

Onana didn’t cover himself in glory in last season’s Champions League final against Tottenham, where Ajax were famously beaten in the last minute.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout keepers in Holland over recent years though, and is regarded as one of the best young players in his position in world football.

Moving on from Lloris would be a tough choice for Spurs, but it could be that the time has come for the Frenchman to be upgraded.

Lloris has been error prone at times over the past two seasons, and at the age of 33, it could be time for Tottenham to look at other options.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

