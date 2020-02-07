Quick links

West Ham star names teammate who's impressed him in training

West Ham United boss David Moyes only brought in Jarrod Bowen from Hull City towards the end of last month.

West Ham's new signing English striker Jarrod Bowen is unveiled to fans ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion at The...

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he has already been very impressed by what he has seen from Jarrod Bowen in training.

Bowen was only brought to West Ham in the final stages of the January transfer window from Hull City, but there is great excitement over what the forward could do at the London Stadium.

Bowen has been a frequent scorer at Championship level, and there are hopes that he could fire West Ham to safety now.

The youngster is making a step up by moving to the Hammers.

 

But Noble has already been impressed by what he has seen from West Ham’s newest recruit.

“Jarrod has been training and he looks really good,” said the skipper. “I am hoping he will bring goals, enthusiasm, energy and hunger, coming from the Championship.

“Jarrod’s goalscoring record at Hull was second-to-none and that’s why we’ve bought him. We’ve bought him to try and help us out at that end of the pitch.

“But even in training, I could see that he gets after the ball as well, and I love seeing that. It doesn’t happen anywhere near as much as it used to, apart from at the top teams, so you don’t get accustomed to seeing it any longer so, when I saw him doing it, I thought ‘Yes! He wants it!’ and it was nice to see.”

Jarrod Bowen poses as new West Ham United signing at The London Stadium on January 31, 2020 in London, England.

Bowen is yet to make his West Ham debut, but could feature at the weekend, when David Moyes’s side take on Manchester City.

The 23-year-old blasted in 16 goals in the Championship over the first half of the season, and if he could repeat those figures for West Ham he would become an instant hero.

The Hammers are in dire need of an injection of quality, with Moyes’s side sat just inside the relegation zone as things stand.

