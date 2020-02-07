'Hahahahaha', 'yesssss': Some West Ham fans react to 'crazy' transfer rumour

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez is out on loan after having put in poor performances for the Hammers.

A number of West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the report claiming goalkeeper Roberto is sought after permanently by his loan club (Gasteizhoy).

The 33-year-old joined the Hammers last summer on a free transfer after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expired, on a two-year deal with a club option for a further 12 months.

However, to say the Manuel Pellegrini and Mario Husillos signing's time in between the Hammers sticks was fruitless would be a huge understatement.

In 10 appearances in all competitions, Roberto conceded on average more than one goal a game - 17 in eight Premier League games, and four in two League Cup games (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, West Ham haven't won in the league whenever he's been in goal (Transfermarkt), and with Darren Randolph rejoining the Hammers, it looks as though Roberto's days at the London Stadium are numbered.

According to Spanish site Gasteizhoy, Alaves sporting director Sergio Fernandez has been pleased with how Roberto has taken to life at the club, and is already said to be hopeful of counting on him next season - despite not having made an appearance for them yet.

Here is how some West Ham fans on social media reacted to the speculation:

