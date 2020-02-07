Quick links

West Brom's reported £8.5m January target opens up on alleged Bilic talks

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Brentford at The Hawthorns on December 21, 2019 in West...
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion reportedly bid for Mislav Orsic before the Championship leaders signed Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki instead.

Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian midfielder Mislav Orsic celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League group D football match Spartak Trnava v Dinamo Zagreb in Trnava, Slovakia on October 25,...

Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic insists that he never held talks with Slaven Bilic despite frequent links with a January switch to West Bromwich Albion, speaking to VL.

By the time the January transfer window slammed shut last Friday, the Hawthorns was home to two proven Championship attackers.

Hull City’s Poland international Kamil Grosicki sealed a bargain move to the Midlands after a deal was concluded to bring former Preston talisman Callum Robinson back to the second tier after a difficult spell at Sheffield United.

This, however, meant that Orsic missed out on a move to Britain.

 

Sportske Novosti reported that West Brom had made two failed bids for an £8.5 million-rated attacker who has netted 19 times in all competitions this season, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta. But rather than step up their attempts, The Baggies instead decided to focus on more affordable deals for Grosicki and Robinson.

Now, seven days after the deadline passed, Orsic claims that discussions with fellow Croatian Bilic never took place, although he was aware of West Brom's interest.

Dinamo's Mislav Orsic celebrates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match GNK Dinamo vs. Atalanta BC in Zagreb, Croatia, on September 18, 2019....

“There were some stories but, in the end, there was no agreement. No, I did not talk to Slaven Bilic, (the negotiations) went through some other channels,” said Orsic, who saw fellow attacker Dani Olmo move to Germany with RB Leipzig last month.

To Orsic’s credit, he has got his head down since missing out on a January switch and remains fully focused on firing Dinamo Zagreb to title glory. The capital club are 12 points clear at the top of the Croatian league table as it stands.

Joao Cancelo of Manchester City competes for the ball with Mislav Orsic of Dinamo Zagreb during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City at...

