'Unlucky; Enjoy': Some fans warn Leeds amid reports their 8-figure buy could join Whites

Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere as players arrive prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester,...
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester City are reported to have paid around £17 million for one rumoured Leeds United target.

Claudio Bravo of Manchester City in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Manchester City and FC Basel at Etihad Stadium on March 7, 2018 in...

Some Manchester City fans are warning Leeds United about the Elland Road-linked goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

According to En Cancha, Leeds are among the options available to Bravo should he leave City this summer - and one that is 'growing stronger'.

 

Mexico, Spain and China are the other mooted destinations, as the Chilean comes to the end of his Etihad Stadium contract.

Bravo, who won La Liga (twice) and the Champions League with Barcelona, was brought to Manchester City as Joe Hart's replacement in 2016.

Ederson of Manchester City warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atalanta and Manchester City at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 06, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

But the 36-year-old was ousted by Ederson Moraes within 12 months.

And this is what City fans have had to say about the rumours he could soon become Leeds United's problem...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds, who remain on course to join Manchester City in the Premier League next season, already employ the former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and have an option to sign his understudy Ilan Meslier on a permanent basis this summer.

Casilla still has more than three years left on his Elland Road deal, but has often flattered to deceive in West Yorkshire.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

