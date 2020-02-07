'Unlucky; Enjoy': Some fans warn Leeds amid reports their 8-figure buy could join Whites

Manchester City are reported to have paid around £17 million for one rumoured Leeds United target.

Some Manchester City fans are warning Leeds United about the Elland Road-linked goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

According to En Cancha, Leeds are among the options available to Bravo should he leave City this summer - and one that is 'growing stronger'.

Mexico, Spain and China are the other mooted destinations, as the Chilean comes to the end of his Etihad Stadium contract.

Bravo, who won La Liga (twice) and the Champions League with Barcelona, was brought to Manchester City as Joe Hart's replacement in 2016.

But the 36-year-old was ousted by Ederson Moraes within 12 months.

And this is what City fans have had to say about the rumours he could soon become Leeds United's problem...

Just swap him for their keeper. He’s miles better. — Fraudy⚽️ (@AgentFraudy) February 6, 2020

@LUFC Only 8m and he’s yours, discount price! — Circus FC (@abdullahZ_04) February 6, 2020

Highly doubt they'd have a finished 37 year old as their main keeper. — Callum (@callmatthews) February 6, 2020

wait til they find out his ability with his hands — Balotelli.... AguerOOOOOOOOO (@kylewalkeratGK) February 6, 2020

He's shite with his feet, Bielsa. — Iddin (@khairyizuddin) February 6, 2020

Leeds, who remain on course to join Manchester City in the Premier League next season, already employ the former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and have an option to sign his understudy Ilan Meslier on a permanent basis this summer.

Casilla still has more than three years left on his Elland Road deal, but has often flattered to deceive in West Yorkshire.