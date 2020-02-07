Tottenham-linked Portuguese claims he has had contact, Mourinho was reportedly optimistic about reunion

The Tottenham Hotspur manager has worked before with Luis Campos.

The Lille director of football Luis Campos claims to have told interested parties - of whom Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be one - that he is focused on his current role.

Campos worked with the Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and has already seen two of his former Lille colleagues - Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos - leave for North London.

Shortly after the 57-year-old's arrival, Campos too was linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Guardian reported that Mourinho was 'optimistic' of appointing his fellow Portuguese, who was also attracting attention from Chelsea and Manchester United.

While The Daily Record stated that Campos was interested in a reunion with his former colleague across the Channel.

But speaking to Jornal Record, Campos said: "I feel very good about the Lille project, it's good for me and the supporters.

"There has been contact and information gathering, but I answer every time that I am focused on the progression of Lille.

"I am absolutely seduced by the recruitment of players from €0-3 million or from €3-6 million. Players who, with the work team I have, will be worth much more in the future."

Whether that is the end of Tottenham's pursuit remains to be seen - though The Guardian did claim that Campos would wait until the summer to consider his options.

Campos's finds are said to include Nicolas Pepe, Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe.