'Deserves more', 'is worth it': Some Tottenham fans react to report on 'fantastic' player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Japhet Tanganga has been superb for Jose Mourinho's Spurs since making his breakthrough.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5, 2020 in London,...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on the report claiming Spurs academy graduate Japhet Tanganga is in line for a new long-term deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old defender had previously only played one senior game for Tottenham - in the League Cup defeat to Colchester United earlier this season - before making his Premier League bow against Liverpool on 11 January.

 

 

Although Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat, Tanganga - part of a three-man defence along with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez - put in a great performance, especially considering the baptism of fire by taking on the European and world champions.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho said of Tanganga, as quoted by Football London: "He played well... first on the right and then on the left, first Mane and then Salah, and I think he was fantastic."

Since then, the homegrown prodigy has gone from strength to strength, playing the full 90 minutes in the Premier League games against Watford and Manchester City as well as the FA Cup third-round replay against Middlesbrough and the two fourth-round ties against Southampton (Transfermarkt).

Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Japhet Tanganga during the English FA Cup fourth round replay football match between...

According to the Daily Mail, Tanganga's breakthrough into Mourinho's first team has resulted in Spurs accelerating talks over a new contract and a fifteen-fold wage increase, from his current salary of £1,000-a-week to £15,000-a-week.

In addition, a "lucrative incentive package" is also said to be in store that would see his deal move closer towards £20,000-a-week and the promise of another new contract and pay rise should he make a certain number of first-team appearances.

Here is what some Tottenham fans on social media made of the report:

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020...

