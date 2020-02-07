These West Ham fans are still expecting defeat despite injury boost

West Ham United has received a slight boost from Raheem Sterling now being ruled out for the Hammers clash with Manchester City.

Now that Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been ruled out for the clash against West Ham, some Hammers fans are feeling a little bit more confident - although others just think it'll keep the score down a bit.

Sterling injured his hamstring last Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, so has been deemed unfit to play in this Sunday's meeting (BBC Sport).

With the Englishman scoring 11 goals for City already this season, it's definitely somewhat of a boost to have a player like that not playing against you.

However, the east London side has failed to beat the Manchester giants in the last six meetings. But what's even more concerning is the goal tally, with David Moyes' side only managing to score three times, compared to Pep Guardiola's 20.

The last meeting was one the West Ham fans will definitely not want a repeat of, getting battered 5-0 at the London Stadium.

These fans are pretty mixed in the reaction to the injury news, with some now believing they might actually have a chance of getting something from the match - whereas some of the other supporters don't believe it'll make that much of a difference.

Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday with a hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/DVmnqgCri9 — West Ham News (@whufc_news) February 6, 2020

now it’ll be 6-0 instead of 7-0 — Lucas ⚒ (@whuIucas) February 6, 2020

Not that it will make any difference... — Joe (@Joe_Parker0) February 7, 2020

Good news — Retro (@RetroRuns) February 6, 2020

Only need another 5-6 others to drop out. — IJ Wooly ⚒ (@Wooly3502) February 6, 2020

That's good news we have a chance now !!!!! — Peter Deasy (@PeterDeasy1) February 6, 2020