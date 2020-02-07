Quick links

These Liverpool fans aren't keen on Philippe Coutinho ever returning

When these Liverpool fans were asked if they would like to see Philippe Coutinho return to Anfield, they were quick to let their opinions be known.

 

It seems re-joining Liverpool wouldn't go down too well with plenty of these Reds supporters.

Despite the 27-year-old's history with the club, joining in 2013 and playing very well during his time at Anfield - these fans are adamant that he should never be allowed to return.

Coutinho played 201 times for Liverpool, scoring 54 goals and assisting his former teammates on 45 occasions during his time with the club.

 

However, after a controversial move to FC Barcelona in 2018, it's clear to see why many Reds fans wouldn't be keen on him returning.

The Brazilian had a decent time with the Spanish giants, scoring 21 times in 76 matches - but this wasn't enough to impress the Barca hierarchy and was later loaned out to his current club FC Bayern Munich.

This move has turned out to be even worse than the Barcelona one, with Coutinho only playing 26 times during his time with the club and scoring only seven times while also assisting on just eight occasions.

Now it seems that the 27-year-old winger is somewhat of a German league flop, it makes the Anfield supporter's decision to shut the door in his face even more justifiable - as what has the Brazilian done lately to get a move to one of the best clubs in world football right now? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

