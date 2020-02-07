Quick links

Premier League

‘Excellent’, ‘Fantastic’: Some fans react to latest news coming out of Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Jan Vertonghen, Troy Parrott, Toby Alderweireld and Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel at half time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the news that Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with the club.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, Parrott has signed a new deal with the North London outfit.

The new contract means that the youngster will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2023.

According to The London Evening Standard, there were months of talks over a new deal.

 

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker.

Tottenham fans have given their take on Parrott signing a new deal with the North London outfit.

Below are some of the best comments:

Good decision from Tottenham Hotspur?

Parrott is only 18 years of age, and the striker is unlikely to establish himself in head coach Jose Mourinho’s team anytime soon.

However, the Republic of Ireland international is a massive prospect, and he can be a star for the club in the future.

Once Harry Kane gets fully fit, the teenager can learn from the England international, who is one of the best strikers in the world.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch