‘Excellent’, ‘Fantastic’: Some fans react to latest news coming out of Tottenham Hotspur

Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the news that Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with the club.

As announced on Tottenham’s official Twitter page, Parrott has signed a new deal with the North London outfit.

The new contract means that the youngster will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2023.

According to The London Evening Standard, there were months of talks over a new deal.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker.

Congratulations @troyparrott9

Keep working hard, we are all behind you! #COYS — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) February 7, 2020

Good job now let’s actually use him — Harrison (@HarrisonCOYS) February 7, 2020

Excellent news tying Troy down joins other top prospects like Dennis Cirkin, Harvey White, Malachi Walcott & Jneil Bennett in signing new deals with #thfc. The future is bright its Lilywhite — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) February 7, 2020

THE FUTURE. — dan (@winksoko) February 7, 2020

FANTASTIC NEWS! Can't wait to see him scoring goals at the Lane #COYS — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) February 7, 2020

NOW PLAY HIM — Dan (@thfcdxn) February 7, 2020

Great news. Now play him! — Mike Ross (@m_ro55) February 6, 2020

Great news! Very much hoping he gets to start against Norwich! — Daniel Platt (@voodoochopstiks) February 6, 2020

Let him play — TangangaSZN (@RyanSess_SZN) February 6, 2020

I feel for this kid. Would be lucky to play a handful of games if that in the next 2 yrs at least. More new signings, the return of Kane will limit his chances even more. Just like Marcus Edwards. — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) February 7, 2020

He is a fantastic prospect for us, a really nice polite young man too! — Pete Fisher (@Pete_Fisher69) February 6, 2020

Get him in the team !!!! No brainier right now ... — Jay Edwardo (@Aostavalley2000) February 6, 2020

Parrott is the real deal. Watched him against Red Star in the Youth League - The most clinical finisher for his age I have seen 100%, so glad he's signing a new contract at #thfc — SpurUpYourLife (@SpurUpYourLife) February 6, 2020

Parrott is only 18 years of age, and the striker is unlikely to establish himself in head coach Jose Mourinho’s team anytime soon.

However, the Republic of Ireland international is a massive prospect, and he can be a star for the club in the future.

Once Harry Kane gets fully fit, the teenager can learn from the England international, who is one of the best strikers in the world.