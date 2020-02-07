Quick links

Talksport pundit thinks Liverpool will be interested in £150m-rated Manchester United player

Olly Murs celebrates scoring with Mark Wright and Darren Bent during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2018 at Old Trafford on June 10, 2018 in Manchester, England.
Liverpool and Manchester City will be interested in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, suggests Darren Bent.

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba reacts on the pitch prior to a gala football match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central...

Darren Bent has suggested on talkSPORT that Liverpool will be interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer of 2020.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker believes that Manchester City will also be interested should United decide to sell the France international mfielder at the end of the season.

Bent has raved about the 26-year-old former Juventus star, and has claimed that he can get in most teams in the world when he is on form.

 

Bent told talkSPORT: “When someone like a Paul Pogba comes available on the market, and let’s not forget he’s only 26, there’s going to be so many takers.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if teams like Manchester City come in for him, I can see him getting in Liverpool’s team. If he’s on top, top form he can get in most teams in the world.”

Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Linked-away

Pogba returned to United in the summer of 2016 after leaving Italian and European giants Juventus.

The Frenchman was superb during his time at Juventus, but he has failed to hit those dizzy heights at Anfield.

According to The Sun, United are ready to sell Pogba for £150 million in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the Red Devils wanted £180 million for the midfielder in the summer of 2019.

Stats

Pogba, who is injured at the moment, has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for United this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba gives a press conference after a gala football match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

