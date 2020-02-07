Quick links

Sunderland

League One

'Massive', 'never saw this coming': Some Sunderland fans react to update shared by club

Giuseppe Labellarte
Phil Parkinson, manager of Sunderland looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland at Prenton Park on January 29, 2020 in Birkenhead, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has won January's League One Manager of the Month award.

Phil Parkinson, manager of Sunderland looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland at Prenton Park on January 29, 2020 in Birkenhead, England.

A number of Sunderland fans have been having their say on Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson being named League One Manager of the Month for January (Sunderland website).

Parkinson led the Stadium of Light side to four wins and two draws from their six January matches to reignite their promotion hopes.

It's a remarkable turnaround for Sunderland and Parkinson, who initially struggled after taking the Black Cats reins from Jack Ross in October last year.

 

 

Indeed, the 0-0 draw with Bolton at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day saw Sunderland slip to 15th in the table - their lowest ever position - and plenty of fans turn on Parkinson (BBC Sport).

Parkinson, whose side currently sit seventh in the League One table, beat Portsmouth’s Kenny Jackett, Doncaster Rovers' Darren Moore and Rotherham United's Paul Warne to the accolade.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted on social media:

Sunderland lost 2-0 to Pompey at Fratton Park last time out and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch