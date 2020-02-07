'Massive', 'never saw this coming': Some Sunderland fans react to update shared by club

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has won January's League One Manager of the Month award.

A number of Sunderland fans have been having their say on Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson being named League One Manager of the Month for January (Sunderland website).

Parkinson led the Stadium of Light side to four wins and two draws from their six January matches to reignite their promotion hopes.

It's a remarkable turnaround for Sunderland and Parkinson, who initially struggled after taking the Black Cats reins from Jack Ross in October last year.

Indeed, the 0-0 draw with Bolton at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day saw Sunderland slip to 15th in the table - their lowest ever position - and plenty of fans turn on Parkinson (BBC Sport).

Parkinson, whose side currently sit seventh in the League One table, beat Portsmouth’s Kenny Jackett, Doncaster Rovers' Darren Moore and Rotherham United's Paul Warne to the accolade.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted on social media:

Fair play to the bloke like. Had everyone screaming for his head (me included) but he's slowly turning it around. Keep it up and come the end of the season we'll see if he managed to get that extra 15% he was brought in to get out of the players — Battered Sosig (@chairforce21) February 7, 2020

Congratulations Gaffer — Clayton Lumsdon (@lumsdon_clayton) February 7, 2020

What a guy #parkyin — Ash Thorpe (@ThorpeAsh) February 7, 2020

massive — hulk cass⚪⚪ (@hulkcass10) February 7, 2020

I never saw this coming — Anthony Reynolds (@mackemboys) February 7, 2020

Deserved that after such a good run. At Xmas could not see him lasting but I stand corrected. Well done indeed. — RipperRich (@IanIanrobrich) February 7, 2020

Fair play! We’ve had a good month after the tough start he had. Hopefully, we can bounce back from Portsmouth, tomorrow. — Daniel (@DanMeister1234) February 7, 2020

Well done Parky well deserved, tough baptism to @safc. Any chance you could pull off a hattrick for us? — realfan73 (@realfan731) February 7, 2020

Sunderland lost 2-0 to Pompey at Fratton Park last time out and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.