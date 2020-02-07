Steven Gerrard comments on Ianis Hagi after his stunning winner

Rangers boss speaks openly about Ianis Hagi and the fans perception of him after scoring against Hibernian.

Steven Gerrard has been trying to reign the Rangers fans in after Ianis Hagi scored the winning goal against Hibernian.

Hagi was the 84th-minute hero against Hibs to give Gerrard's side a 2-1 home win against one of the toughest sides in the Scottish Premiership.

The Romanian starlet was brought in late in the January window, and fans will be happy to know that there is an exclusive option to buy the youngster after his loan spell (Rangers FC).

To try and calm the fans down, the Rangers boss stated this according to Sky Sports: "But he grew and grew and grew as the game went on. I'm sure people are going to get carried away now because he's scored the winner on his first start."

The 22-year-old is the son of Romania footballing legend Gheorghe Hagi. So when you now add all the attention the Gers fans are putting on him, that's a lot of pressure for such an inexperienced young player.

Which is probably why Gerrard is trying to play the 'hype' down, as it will have an impact on the Romanian's performances.

Luckily, Gheorghe will no doubt be mentoring him throughout his whole career, so the 22-year-old has years of experience to learn from - should he feel he needs the advice of course.

It'll be interesting to see if Hagi will start in the next outing, as surely the 22-year-old will now have a whole load of momentum behind him, which could be very useful to Gerrard's side.