Manager issues update on future of £12.8m ace reportedly wanted by Spurs

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Southampton captain.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has provided an update on the contract situation of reported Tottenham Hotspur target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Echo).

According to a Sky Sports report from near the end of the January transfer window, Jose Mourinho's Spurs are one of three Premier League clubs, along with Arsenal and Everton, interested in the Saints captain's services.

Hojbjerg previously played for Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles, before joining Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported £12.8million (BBC Sport).

The Denmark international has made 125 appearances for Southampton, scoring five goals and registering six assists (Transfermarkt), but with his contract expiring in 2021, interest appears to have arisen in the player.

Hasenhuttl, however, is unconcerned about Hojbjerg's future and has stated that talks with the former Bayern midfielder will become more serious once their Premier League safety is secured.

"There’s no speaking of any contracts before we have 36 points," the Southampton boss told the Daily Echo. "It was a good decision to do this because the main thing is playing better and investing more... the rest will come.

"He enjoys playing in the team at the moment, he sees we're in a good way and as a captain, he's responsible also. An important message for him also is that he sees we’re going in a clear direction as a club which is important for him."

Southampton are currently on 31 points and sit 13th in the Premier League table.