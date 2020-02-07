Report: Gremio's Everton Soares not on Everton's summer shortlist

The Toffees were heavily linked with the Brazilian in January.

According to a report from Liverpool Echo, Everton are not interested in signing Gremio's Everton Soares in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees were linked with a number of players in last month's transfer window but failed to make any big-name signings. Carlo Ancelotti will look to bring in the players he wants in the summer but it looks unlikely that Everton Soares will be one of them.

The Brazilian rose to fame in last summer's Copa America where he scored thrice and provided two assists in four starts to help his country win the title.

He was heavily linked with a move to Unai Emery's Arsenal last summer with reports even claiming that the Gunners flew a doctor over to Brazil for his medical. (Radio Grenal) However, nothing happened and he continued with Gremio where he finished the season with 15 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances.

Still only 23, Soares has a bright future ahead of him if he can secure a move to Europe in the near future. The Brazilian, in ways similar to his compatriot Bernard, could have been his long term replacement at Goodison Park but Ancelotti seems to have better options lined up.

Everton have been linked with a ton of big names since the Italian's appointment. Eldesmarque claimed before last month's transfer window that the Toffees were interested in signing Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

Ancelotti's stature in world football could attract a similar big names to Merseyside in the future which makes the need for Soares very little in the summer transfer window.