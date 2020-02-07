Report: Everton could land Lozano after failed move for Zielinski

The Mexican could reportedly be allowed to join his former boss in the summer.

According to a report from Calcio Napoli 24, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wanted to sign Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski in January.

The same report confirms that the Toffees also enquired about bringing Brazilian midfielder Allan to Goodison Park as well which just shows that the Italian has his sights set on a few of his former players.

Zielinski has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Everton's Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, targeting a move for him last summer. (Calcio Mercato)

Both Merseyside clubs will have to do without him for now but Ancelotti's relationship with another Napoli player could well help sign him in the summer.

The report claims that Hirving Lozano is unwanted at Napoli since Ancelotti's departure. New boss Gattuso does not have him in his plans and it has been said that he could be loaned out to an Italian club unless the Everton boss makes an enquiry in the summer.

The Mexican international has struggled since his £38.5 million (Goal) move to Napoli from the PSV last summer. If an opportunity arises in the summer, it would be hard to turn down a player of his quality and potential.

Ancelotti's appointment has given Everton a huge boost in transfer negotiations. The Italian fought off a number of clubs to land Lozano last year and that relationship could help the Toffees bring him to Goodison Park before the start of next season.