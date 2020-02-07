John Salako warns Crystal Palace fans over Roy Hodgson situation

Palace are at risk of losing their manager at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace hero John Salako spoke to Love Sport Radio about Roy Hodgson and why Eagles fans should be careful about what they wish for.

The Express claimed earlier this week that Hodgson could decide against renewing his contract which is set to expire at the end of this season.

Crystal Palace's board have failed to back the veteran English manager in the last two transfer window which seems to have frustrated him and rightly so.

A section of Eagles fans too have expressed their displeasure over Hodgson's negative playing style. Palace hero Salako has warned his former club's fans to be careful about what they wish for regarding the future of their manager.

He said: "Roy has been magnificent. He has done such, such a good job. It's incredible. Frank De Boer came in and had an absolute shocker - every time we go for a flashy foreign manager, it goes wrong! Roy may not play hugely sexy football, but it works."

"So many teams stay in the Premier League and decide they just want a little bit more with all that fan expectation. We saw it with Stoke - they tried to get clever, they tried to get fancy, and they ended up getting relegated. Palace fans need to be careful what they wish for," he said.

Salako is spot on about Hodgson's style of play. As boring as some of Palace's games have been over the last two years, they have managed to get the results which is the most important thing at the end of the day.

Stoke City have fallen hard over the last few years and are now at the wrong end of the Championship - just two points above the relegation zone.

Palace could well find themselves in a similar situation if they aren't too careful about their decision over Hodgson's future. Backing him in the summer transfer window in order to keep hold of him is the safer option and it is one which they should look to make in the coming weeks.