David Moyes speaks about West Ham's new signing Jarrod Bowen

Bowen is set to make his West Ham United debut against Manchester City this weekend.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke to the club's official website about new signing Jarrod Bowen and what we can expect from him.

The Hammers agreed a £20 million-plus deal with Championship side Hull City to sign Bowen on a five-and-a-half year deal. (BBC) The 23-year-old has been incredible in England's second-tier over the years and Moyes hopes he can step in the Premier League as well.

He said: "Jarrod is a very exciting prospect. I'm really pleased to have him. I think he's a player who's done really well in the Championship over two, three seasons, so he's had to earn his stripes and show he can do it there. From that it gives me great hope that he'll step up."

"From the Championship, I've taken Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, John Stones, Tim Cahill - some have come in and done a job really quickly and others have taken more time to settle. I'll find out in time. We can't be putting pressure on new players to completely make the difference here," he said.

Bowen has been in brilliant form since the start of the season. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and provided six assists in the Championship for Hull City and if he can continue the same form for the West Ham, they can be hopeful of safety this term.

Moyes' side have struggled before and after his arrival this season. The Irons are 18th in the league at the moment and they need a spark from somewhere to turn their season around.

West Ham fans will be hoping that new signings Bowen and Soucek will provide them with that spark but they have very little time to settle in with just 13 games left in the league this season.