Ancelotti hoping that Liverpool don't win the league at Goodison Park

The Reds have a good chance of securing the win at the home of their fierce rivals.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke in his press conference on the club's official YouTube channel about the possibility of Liverpool winning the league at Goodison Park.

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the table and are almost guaranteed to win the league for the first time in three long decades.

The Reds need just six more wins to mathematically seal the league. This can happen a lot sooner if second-placed Manchester City continue to drop points in the coming weeks.

Liverpool's fifth game from now in the league is a trip to their local rivals Everton. If results elsewhere go their way, a win at Goodison Park would be the day when they are crowned as the Champions which is the last thing Toffees fans would ever want.

Ancelotti was asked about the possibility to which he said: "I think Liverpool are going to win the league but I hope not in Goodison Park. There are a lot of (other) stadiums, why in Goodison Park? No."

'Why in Goodison Park?' would certainly be the question Everton fans will ask themselves for years to come if the inevitable does happen in about six weeks.

However, Liverpool will go into the game just a few days after a tough home match against Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

A win for the Toffees could potentially ruin Liverpool chances of going the entire season unbeaten and that would be small yet sufficient bragging rights for Everton fans over their Red counterparts for years to come.