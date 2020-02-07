Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Ancelotti hoping that Liverpool don't win the league at Goodison Park

Shamanth Jayaram
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton FC Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on January 10 2020 in Halewood, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Reds have a good chance of securing the win at the home of their fierce rivals.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton FC press conference at USM Finch Farm on December 31 2019 in Halewood, England.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke in his press conference on the club's official YouTube channel about the possibility of Liverpool winning the league at Goodison Park.

Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the table and are almost guaranteed to win the league for the first time in three long decades. 

The Reds need just six more wins to mathematically seal the league. This can happen a lot sooner if second-placed Manchester City continue to drop points in the coming weeks. 

 

Liverpool's fifth game from now in the league is a trip to their local rivals Everton. If results elsewhere go their way, a win at Goodison Park would be the day when they are crowned as the Champions which is the last thing Toffees fans would ever want. 

Ancelotti was asked about the possibility to which he said: "I think Liverpool are going to win the league but I hope not in Goodison Park. There are a lot of (other) stadiums, why in Goodison Park? No."

Dejected fans of Everton look on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Everton FC and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park on October 19, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

'Why in Goodison Park?' would certainly be the question Everton fans will ask themselves for years to come if the inevitable does happen in about six weeks. 

However, Liverpool will go into the game just a few days after a tough home match against Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. 

A win for the Toffees could potentially ruin Liverpool chances of going the entire season unbeaten and that would be small yet sufficient bragging rights for Everton fans over their Red counterparts for years to come. 

Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions next to Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch