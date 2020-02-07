The Sims 4 money cheats on PS4: Unlimited cash, free houses and how to avoid paying bills!

A bunch of money cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4 including as much cash as you want, free houses and how to avoid paying bills.

The Sims 4 is now available on PlayStation 4 as a free PS Plus title for February. This means you can play the role of a mischievous god for the price of nada if you own a PlayStation Plus subscription. For those of you who crave the luxurious life of a celebrity without having to go through all the struggles sobbed about in Oscar-bait biopics, in this article you'll discover a bunch of money cheats so you can get as much cash as you want straightaway.

It's appropriate that The Sims 4 is one of the free PS Plus titles this February as this month marks the series' 20th anniversary. To celebrate us all getting old, grey and closer to Death's doorstep, EA has returned the hot tub. In addition to the series becoming 20-years old, EA has also released the Tiny Living Stuff Pack on both PS4 and Xbox One after previously launching on PC only.

If PS Plus is the reason you're returning to the series for the first time in many years, then below you'll find out how to use cheats and money hacks on PS4.

THE SIMS 4: Does it have multiplayer on PS4?

How to use cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4

You need to pull up the cheat box to use cheats for The Sims 4 on PS4.

However, before you can use any cheat you want, you must first enable hacks by typing in testingcheats on.

In order to pull up the cheat box, all you need to do is press all four shoulder buttons at the same time. These buttons are L1, L2, R1 and R2.

Before you go making life a breeze for your Sims, you should first know that enabling and using cheats will prevent you from earning trophies with your household.

Also, if you wish to disable cheats in order to make the game more challenging and - to be honest - more fun, all you need to do is enter testingcheats off.

The Sims 4 money cheats on PS4

There are three money cheats you can use for The Sims 4 on PS4.

The cheats kaching or rosebud both add 1,000 simoleon's to your household's balance, whereas motherlode adds a whopping 50,000.

If you want to be swimming in cash relatively fast, then you can just keep exploiting the motherlode cheat repeatedly.

However, if you want a precise amount of dough your doorstep asap, you can just enter money [insert number here without brackets].

For those who want to make the lives of their Sims even easier, you can also make all the houses in a neighbourhood free by entering the cheat code freerealestate on. You can then turn disable it afterwards with freerealestate off.

And, as if all of the above wasn't enough, you can also stop your Sims from having to endure the hardships of reality that come with paying bills.

The cheat household autopay_bills true will disable bills for your household, whereas the same cheat with false instead of true will re-enable them.

PLAYSTATION 4: How to participate in the Sony exclusive Fortnite tournament

That's all the money cheats and more available for The Sims 4 on PS4.