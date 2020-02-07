Quick links

‘Score against Rangers’: Some Celtic fans welcome former player back in Premiership

Tony Watt of Charlton Athletic celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United at The Valley on March 7, 2017 in London, England.
Former Celtic forward Tony Watt has joined Motherwell.

Tony Watt of CSKA Sofia during the UEFA Europe League first round qualifier match between OFK Titograd and CSKA Sofia on July 16, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Celtic fans have responded to Tony Watt’s post on Twitter after the forward joined Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

As announced on Motherwell’s official website, Watt has joined the club on a contract until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after he parted company with CSKA Sofia in January.

 

The Scottish forward was on the books of Celtic from 2011 until 2014, but he failed to make a huge impact at Celtic Park.

Watt is back in the Scottish Premiership, and Celtic fans have responded to the forward’s post on Twitter, as shown below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title race

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are locked in a title race in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Hoops are at the top of the league table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 24 games.

Celtic have won the league title for the past eight seasons, but Rangers are giving the Bhoys a run for their money this campaign.

