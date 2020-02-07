Report: Why Bruce isn't picking Newcastle player who impressed Benitez in training

Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen is yet to feature under Steve Bruce so far.

The Chronicle claim that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce isn’t picking Elias Sorensen because he feels the youngster has much that he needs to improve on.

Sorensen has scored prolifically for Newcastle’s development side over a number of seasons, but is yet to really break into the Magpies’ first-team.

Newcastle have struggled for goals this term, with Joelinton, their top scoring striker, having just three to his name.

However, Bruce has still not picked Sorensen, who was farmed out on loan over the first half of the campaign.

And the Chronicle claim that Newcastle believe that Sorensen still has a lot of developing to do before he can be a starting player at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle want Sorensen to harry opposition defenders more, and they are looking to get him working harder.

Sorensen also struggled for game time at Newcastle last season, when Rafael Benitez was in charge.

However, Benitez did have positive words to say about the striker’s impact in senior training.

"We're lucky to have some young players coming sometimes to help the first team,” Benitez said to the Shields Gazette.

"He did well. He has energy and movement.

"We're just talking about a couple of training sessions, but you could see the lad has the effort and desire to play in the first team.”

Sorensen may well be hoping that he can persuade Bruce to give him a chance before the season is up.

The Dane is now 20, and if he hasn't made a breakthrough at Newcastle in the near future, it may be that a move away would be best for his development.