Report: Spurs' thoughts on new deal for Mourinho favourite have changed in recent weeks

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020...
Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly fighting to keep Japhet Tanganga.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have a growing confidence that defender Japhet Tanganga will sign a new deal with the club.

It's claimed that Spurs recently had 'a degree of negativity' when they tried to agree a deal just a matter of weeks ago at the end of 2019, but there is new hope for Tottenham now.

Tottenham now allegedly think Tanganga could sign a new contract very soon, and they're offering him a big wage increase to get the deal done.

 

Tanganga allegedly earns around £1,000-a-week right now, but if he signs the new deal Spurs are proposing, he will be earning £15,000-a-week.

With incentives including, that could go closer to £20,000-a-week, with the defender in line to massively increase his earnings having broken into Jose Mourinho's side.

Mourinho stunned many by giving Tanganga his first Premier League start against Liverpool last month, and he has been a regular in the Spurs back four ever since.

Used at right back, centre back and left back, Tanganga has proven that Mourinho can trust him, and the 20-year-old looks set for a big future in North London.

Tanganga's current deal ends this summer, so Spurs will hope to get a deal done sooner rather than later, with his first-team displays no doubt accelerating their talks with the defender.

