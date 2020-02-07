Report: Southampton are planning to sell four players next summer, including £16m man

Premier League Saints want Wesley Hoedt, Guido Carrillo, Moi Elyounoussi and Mario Lemina out the door - and this could be good news for Celtic at least.

Southampton are likely to sell four of their big-money flops next summer with Moi Elyounoussi, Wesley Hoedt, Mario Lemina and Guido Carrillo likely to have played their final games for the Saints, according to The Telegraph.

A club who were once famed for their ability to spot diamonds in the rough have wasted huge sums on fools gold in recent years.

Altogether, Hoedt, Carillo, Elyounoussi and Lemina set The Saints back a staggering £65 million. And the fact that all four are currently spending the season out on loan, at Royal Antwerp, Leganes, Celtic and Galatasaray, speaks volumes.

With Ralph Hasenhuttl at the helm, Southampton appear to be on the right track again, for the first time since Ronald Koeman’s departure in 2016.

And, after pulling clear of the Premier League relegation zone and exercising the ghosts of that 9-0 thumping at Leicester, the next challenge facing a south coast club is to find a buyer for four big money flops. Southampton are almost certain to make a substantial loss, but at least they will get Hoedt and co off the wage bill.

Elyounoussi should be the easiest to sell, given that the Norwegian winger has managed to rebuild his ailing reputation north of the border in the green and white of Celtic.

The Independent reports that The Hoops are open to signing Elyounoussi, who has contributed seven goals and six assists in 13 games, though he will set the Scottish champions back a club-record £10 million. That is £6 million less than the Saints paid Basel for his signature 18 months ago.