Report: Mourinho wants player who said he was 'desperate' for Spurs to win the PL

John Verrall
Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Liverpool at Riverside Stadium on December 14, 2016 in...
Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all want Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all want to sign Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

Lallana’s contract at Liverpool is due to expire at the end of the season, with a host of Premier League clubs now reportedly chasing him.

Jose Mourinho’s side are among the chasers of the experienced playmaker, who could add creativity to Tottenham’s ranks.

Spurs are yet to find a like-for-like replacement for Christian Eriksen, who left in January, but Lallana could offer Mourinho a similar option next season.

 

Strangely, Spurs may have had a better chance of getting the transfer done if Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge.

Lallana and Pochettino have a great relationship from their time together at Southampton.

Indeed, it is interesting to note that Lallana once went on record to suggest that he was ‘desperate’ to win the Premier League title back in 2016, as they competed with Leicester City.

“Last year, of course I was desperate for Tottenham to win the league but it was for him [Pochettino], not because I’m a Tottenham fan. I’m his friend,” Lallana said to the Daily Mail.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool shows his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Crvena Zvezda and...

Whether Lallana will still be interested in a move to Tottenham without Pochettino in charge remains to be seen.

The England international does have other options, with Arsenal and West Ham among the chasers of him.

West Ham would surely need to stay in the Premier League to attract Lallana, while Arsenal may feel he could be a replacement for Mesut Ozil, if the German leaves in the summer.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

