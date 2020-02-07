Quick links

Report: Liverpool decide to allow player Klopp called 'unbelievable' to leave

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal are all said to be chasing Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to allow Adam Lallana to leave at the end of his contract, amid links with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, according to the London Evening Standard.

Lallana has only been used sparingly by Liverpool this campaign, with Jurgen Klopp tending to favour other options.

Lallana now only has months remaining on his contract at Liverpool, and the Telegraph suggests that Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham are all weighing up making moves.

It was thought that Liverpool could look to extend Lallana’s contract to ensure that he doesn’t leave on a free.

 

However, the Reds have no such plans, having reportedly decided that letting Lallana go is best for his career.

That decision may come as a slight surprise, as Klopp recently praised the England international.

"Adam Lallana – what a game, unbelievable,” he said to the Metro, after Liverpool beat Everton in the FA Cup earlier this year.

But even that performance doesn’t seem to have been enough to persuade Klopp that Lallana has a future with the Reds.

If Lallana does depart then Liverpool will surely be hunting a central midfielder over the summer.

The Reds already could be on the look out to add more strength in depth in that area, and Lallana’s departure would increase the need for more cover to come in.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

