Report: Good news for Everton as Crystal Palace suffer injury blow ahead of clash

Everton's chances of winning on the weekend may have just been boosted thanks to a late injury blow for Crystal Palace.

Everton has had mixed success when facing Crystal Palace, in the last six matches, the Toffees have won three and drawn three against the London based side.

However, their chances of walking away with another victory over Roy Hodgson's side have now been boosted a little more.

According to Football.London, Martin Kelly will not feature in tomorrow's match, with Hodgson confirming the injury as a calf strain picked up in training.

Kelly has been a common selection for Palace, playing 18 matches in the Premier League this season - with the 29-year-old playing the full 90 minutes in eight of his last 10 matches for Hodgson's side.

Carlo Ancelotti will be over the moon that his high-flying goalscorers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison can potentially pounce on any rusty defending that might occur during the match.

Everton isn't the best side when it comes to scoring goals, getting just 31 so far this season. So Ancelotti will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin is currently leading the way for the Toffees on 10 goals so far this season, so he too will be licking his lips at the chance to bag a few goals to add to his current collection.