Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Ligue 1

Championship

Report: Anigo identifies exciting talent as potential summer signing for Nottingham Forest

Danny Owen
José Anigo, head coach of Levadiakos FC during Championship Super League Football leg 24 match between FC Levadiakos and Larissa in Levadia Municipal Stadium, Greece, on March 4, 2018.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest could reportedly raid Ligue 1 giants Marseille for Jores Rahou - Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are linked too.

General view of the City Ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on August 26, 2017 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a summer deal for Marseille wonderkid Jores Rahou with La Provence reporting that head of international recruitment Jose Anigo is a big fan of the talented playmaker.

While much focus has been placed on Isaac Lihadji, the Marseille contract rebel who is attracting admiring glances from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the French giants also appear to be at risk of losing another of their best young talents.

 

Rahou has produced an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists this season for L’OM at youth level and it is those displays which have caught the eye of teams in England and Germany. Specifically, Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest.

58-year-old Anigo, Forest’s head of international recruitment, had two spells as the Marseille manager between 2003 and 2014 and he is apparently set to return to the Stade Velodrome to snatch Rahou from under their nose.

José Anigo, head coach of Levadiakos FC during Championship Super League Football leg 24 match between FC Levadiakos and Larissa in Levadia Municipal Stadium, Greece, on March 4, 2018.

The Frenchman is an attacking midfielder with supreme technical gifts and an eye for goal, though his age means he would likely have to bide his time at the City Ground should he make the move across the Channel.

Then again, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has been happy to throw unproven youngsters in at the deep end in recent months. And should Rahou impress in training, there is no reason to believe he cannot follow in the footsteps of Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and Yassine En-Neyah.

Nottingham Forest Manager, Sabri Lamouchi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at the City Ground, Nottingham on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch