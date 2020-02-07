Report: Anigo identifies exciting talent as potential summer signing for Nottingham Forest

Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest could reportedly raid Ligue 1 giants Marseille for Jores Rahou - Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are linked too.

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a summer deal for Marseille wonderkid Jores Rahou with La Provence reporting that head of international recruitment Jose Anigo is a big fan of the talented playmaker.

While much focus has been placed on Isaac Lihadji, the Marseille contract rebel who is attracting admiring glances from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the French giants also appear to be at risk of losing another of their best young talents.

Rahou has produced an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists this season for L’OM at youth level and it is those displays which have caught the eye of teams in England and Germany. Specifically, Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest.

58-year-old Anigo, Forest’s head of international recruitment, had two spells as the Marseille manager between 2003 and 2014 and he is apparently set to return to the Stade Velodrome to snatch Rahou from under their nose.

The Frenchman is an attacking midfielder with supreme technical gifts and an eye for goal, though his age means he would likely have to bide his time at the City Ground should he make the move across the Channel.

Then again, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has been happy to throw unproven youngsters in at the deep end in recent months. And should Rahou impress in training, there is no reason to believe he cannot follow in the footsteps of Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and Yassine En-Neyah.