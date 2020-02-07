Report: £50m player holds talks with league champions, interested in Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Andre Onana.

According to The Daily Mail, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Onana is ready to leave Ajax at the end of the season and wants to move to the Premier League.

Despite holding talks with Spanish and European giants Barcelona, who won La Liga last season, the 23-year-old prefers a switch to Chelsea, but the Cameroon is also interested in a move to London and Premier League rivals Tottenham, it has been claimed.

According to The Daily Mail, Onana is likely to cost £40-£50 million in transfer fees.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Onana is 23 years of age and has been on the books of Ajax since 2015, and the Cameroon international would be a good signing for Tottenham in the summer of 2020.

Lloris is the first-choice goalkeeper at Spurs, but the Frenchman is 33 years of age, and he will have to be replaced in the team sooner or later.

Onana is a strong candidate to do just that, given his extensive experience in domestic and European football at just 23.