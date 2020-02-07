Report: £30m price tag set for goal machine on Tottenham and Aston Villa radar

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and Dean Smith's Aston Villa have been linked with the imposing striker's services.

A player linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa is reportedly set to command a 35million Euro (£30million) fee this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Spurs have reportedly had their sights on Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi, who has registered 12 goals and four assists in the Turkish Super Lig this season thus far (Transfermarkt).

There was reported interest in Muriqi in January, though it was very unlikely that Fenerbahce would have sold him with the title on the line.

However, the Istanbul giants are now seemingly coming to terms with the likelihood that the Kosovo international will be plying his trade somewhere else after the summer.

Competition appears to be fierce for the 25-year-old, with Tottenham and Villa being joined by Leicester City in the hunt for his services, according to Turkish Football.

Calciomercato, meanwhile, speculates that Italians Lazio have also thrown their name in the hat for Muriqi, as well as Burnley and Manchester United.

The Italian outlet believes that Fenerbahce "have a need to sell", and the price tag of 35million Euro (£30million) has been established - affordable for many Premier League budgets.

The powerful forward is noted for his strength and aerial ability, and he would be an asset for both Spurs and Villa, a tall, imposing attacking target to build around.