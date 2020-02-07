Player who was open to Arsenal move reportedly expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

According to The Daily Mail, Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

The Belgium international central defender is out of contract at Spurs in the summer of 2020, and it has been reported that no new deal is “in sight”.

The 32-year-old had a disappointing game in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton on Wednesday evening and was substituted as well.

Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

Vertonghen has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2012 when he joined from Dutch giants Ajax.

However, before he made the switch, the defender said that he was open to joining Arsenal if they paid Ajax the transfer fee that they wanted, as quoted in The Daily Mail back on May 26, 2012.

The defender has been superb for the North London outfit over the years, and was a key figure in the team’s recent success.

However, at the age of 32, the Belgian is past his prime, and head coach Jose Mourinho now has a few options, with Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez doing well at the back.