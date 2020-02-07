Orta really impressed with one Leeds player for taking the ‘most challenging option’

Elia Caprile is on loan at Leeds United from Chievo Verona.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has praised Elia Caprile to Leeds Live for his decision to move to the club.

Caprile joined Championship club Leeds from Italian outfit Chievo Verona in the January transfer window.

As announced on the Whites’ official website, the 18-year-old goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

Orta has praised Caprile, and believes that the teenager took the most challenging option to move to Leeds when he had other offers.

Orta told Leeds Live: “Elia came up and one of the things I feel really happy about is the player took the challenge of coming to England. He had two options to go to Italy.

“Normally he would take the option to renew the contract in Chievo and start to play in the first team. I don’t know the reason, but it’s proof, having this signing, he took the most challenging option.

“Come to England, come to Leeds, all different around him. You need to have character to have a first professional contract from your club and you still say you want to go to Leeds.”

Big challenge

Caprile is a very talented and promising young goalkeeper, but it is going to be hard for him to establish himself in the first team at Leeds.

Kiko Casilla is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the Whites, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa does not seem keen on rotating his goalkeepers, especially in the league games.

However, Caprile is only 18 years of age, and if he works hard in training and progresses well, then his time will come.