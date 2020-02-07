One Arsenal player is still aiming high despite poor start

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno still has very high goals for his sides season.

Bernd Leno has set some surprisingly high goals considering Arsenal's current league position and the overall under-par start to the season.

According to Football.London, the German keeper has stated: "We want to have this final again [UEFA Europa League] and also in the FA Cup. Everybody told me that the FA Cup final at Wembley is unbelievable with the atmosphere and it is also a trophy, a title and we are looking forward to playing these games." The 27-year-old said.

"Hopefully we can win a title this season."

So, just the small task of winning either the Europa League or the FA Cup this season. Considering the Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League on 31 points, both seem pretty unlikely right now.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City are all still in the FA Cup, and any game against one of these sides would be a very tough matchup for Mikel Arteta's side.

The Europa League is probably the north London giants best chance at silverware this season, as even with Unai Emery at the wheel the Gunners managed to get to the final last season - before missing out on the trophy to Chelsea.

Luckily for Arsenal, they are only six points away from Spurs in fifth place, but Arteta's men have failed to win more than once in their last six league outings - with four of them being draws.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a major part of the Gooners attack, scoring 14 goals already this season, so fans will be hoping the FC Barcelona talk - stays as just talk.