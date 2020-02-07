Quick links

Official claims Leeds United were ‘determined’ to sign his player

Peterborough United's director of football Barry Fry prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at LNER Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Lincoln,...
Leeds United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones, says Barry Fry.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told The Peterborough Telegraph that Leeds United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones in the January transfer window.

Fry has said that Leeds are very determined to secure the services of the 17-year-old striker.

According to the Posh official, the Championship club think that the teenager is going to be the next Tammy Abraham, but they were not prepared to pay the £15 million they demanded for him.

 

Fry told The Peterborough Telegraph: “Leeds were actually the most determined to sign Ricky.

“They were on several times as they think Ricky is going to be the next Tammy Abraham. I told them if that’s the case he must be worth £15 million already!”

Stats

Abraham has established himself as an important player for Chelsea in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 24 league games for the Blues so far this season.

During his loan spell at Aston Villa last season, the England international scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 40 Championship games, according to WhoScored.

Jones has made two starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for Peterborough so far this campaign, and scored two goals in two FA Cup substitute appearances, according to WhoScored.

Former Peterborough United manager Barry Fry during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough and Sunderland at London Road, Peterborough on Monday 22nd April 2019.

