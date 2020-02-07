Official claims Leeds United were ‘determined’ to sign his player

Leeds United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones, says Barry Fry.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told The Peterborough Telegraph that Leeds United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones in the January transfer window.

Fry has said that Leeds are very determined to secure the services of the 17-year-old striker.

According to the Posh official, the Championship club think that the teenager is going to be the next Tammy Abraham, but they were not prepared to pay the £15 million they demanded for him.

Fry told The Peterborough Telegraph: “Leeds were actually the most determined to sign Ricky.

“They were on several times as they think Ricky is going to be the next Tammy Abraham. I told them if that’s the case he must be worth £15 million already!”

Stats

Abraham has established himself as an important player for Chelsea in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 24 league games for the Blues so far this season.

During his loan spell at Aston Villa last season, the England international scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 40 Championship games, according to WhoScored.

Jones has made two starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for Peterborough so far this campaign, and scored two goals in two FA Cup substitute appearances, according to WhoScored.