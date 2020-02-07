Official claims Arsenal and Liverpool made approaches for his player

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Arsenal and Liverpool wanted Ricky-Jade Jones in January, says Barry Fry.

Sir Alex Ferguson (right) with Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on...

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told The Peterborough Telegraph that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United wanted to sign Ricky-Jade Jones in the January transfer window.

Fry has said that Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and United made approaches for the 17-year-old striker.

However, the Gunners, the Reds and the Red Devils were told that the teenager was not for sale last month.

 

Fry told The Peterborough Telegraph: “We had more clubs interested in Ricky in January than we did in Ivan Toney. They were all after him.

“United, Liverpool, Arsenal, but we told them all the same thing and that it was a waste of time bidding as we were determined to hold on to him.

“For one he is going to be a very good player for us and secondly he will be worth a lot more money a few years down the line.”

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United and Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United speak prior to The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Peterborough...

Long-term signing

Jones is only 17 years of age at the moment, and he has made just two starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for Peterborough so far this season, according to WhoScored.

It is clear that the teenager is a long-term prospect, and it is encouraging that Arsenal, Liverpool and United are reportedly looking at the lower leagues for players who can be signed for the future.

However, for now, it is best for Jones if he stays at the Posh and develops there, as he will get more playing time for the League One outfit than at any club in the Premier League.

Peterborough United's director of football Barry Fry prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at LNER Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Lincoln,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

