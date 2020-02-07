'Most Sullivan signing ever': Some West Ham fans react after who they've been linked with

West Ham United boss David Moyes reportedly wants to bring in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

West Ham United fans do not appear to be keen on the rumours that Adam Lallana could join them from Liverpool.

The Telegraph claim that West Ham are interested in snapping up the playmaker, when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

The Hammers reportedly admire the England international, who has struggled for game time at Anfield this season.

But West Ham fans fear that signing Lallana would prove that they have failed to learn from their errors, and they fear he would prove to be another injury prone signing.

West Ham have had a tendency to buy players who have struggled to stay off the treatment table, and they have paid for some poor recruitment this term.

The Hammers are locked in a relegation battle, with David Moyes’s side currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table.

If West Ham are to stand any chance of getting Lallana they will surely have to remain in the Premier League just to afford his wages.

If Lallana was brought to West Ham he would be in competition with the likes of Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini for a first-team place.