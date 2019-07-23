Money Heist season 4 release date confirmed: Netflix fans are buzzing!

Fans were blown away by Money Heist season 3, but what's next?

"Is it on Netflix?" It's that pivotal point, isn't it? You're describing a really terrific show, setting the scene, and the person you're talking too appears absolutely hooked.

Then they ask the big question." If you reply "no", then the chances are, the next time you bring it up they'll say "oh, yeah that, no I didn't see it". However, if your answer is yes, then that show will probably have another fan by the end of the week. Netflix is increasingly cornering the market with great content, and it often dictates the shows and movies we consume. If it's not on there, it almost becomes a chore for some people to seek it out.

They've delivered some sensational original content over the years, but alas, they continue to step up their game. The best thing about it though is that they tend to renew series which have the potential to engage a wider audience, allowing them wider exposure.

This is is the case with Money Heist.

Money Heist on Netflix

Money Heist - or La casa de papel - is a Spanish TV series created by Álex Pina and brilliantly chronicles the unravelling of a number of tense heists. First, there was the plan to take the Royal Mint of Spain for €2.4 billion, which led to a high-adrenaline and fascinatingly orchestrated masterplan, with all the twists and turns you'd expect. This made up two parts, but the third part saw the team take on the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist premiered on the Spanish network Antena 3, but Netflix later acquired the series and edited it for fresh release, with the third part airing on Friday, July 19th 2019.

Now, we have a fourth.

Money Heist season 4 release date

Money Heist season 4 will release on Netflix on Friday, April 3rd 2020, according to the Express.

Fans may still be recovering from that incredible season 3 cliffhanger.

El Professor (Álvaro Morte) saw the gang attempt their boldest and most intricate heist yet, in efforts to help save Rio (Miguel Herran). They set their sights on an abundance of gold, which is exactly what Netflix viewers feel they witnessed with the batch of episodes. As noted by Express, the crime-drama series is the streaming services biggest non-English language series, so news of renewal was hardly surprising.

The same source notes that Spanish publication elPeriódico confirmed Álex's enthusiasm for the show's continuation; "They're a group of people who still have a lot to say. It took us quite a long time to decide, we wanted to respect our work."

Waiting for season 4 of La Casa De Papel like:#LaCasaDePapel #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/spezbtF7hT — Sarah zbib (@sarahzbib2) July 20, 2019

Fans react to Money Heist news

As expected, admirers of the show have flocked to Twitter to share their excitement.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I just want tomorrow to be April and see all episodes of money heist season 4 in one day. Is that too much to ask? — Daye (@ShitandRainbows) February 6, 2020

cant wait for money heist season 4 — ❦ (@alyantsha_) February 7, 2020

I cant wait for the 3rd of April ...Season 4 pf money heist — Masa Wa MaMpondo (@anitamhlana) February 7, 2020

Need season 4 of Money Heist ASAP — double R (@flyy_ry) February 6, 2020

