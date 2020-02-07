Minecraft: How to get the new Netherite ore from the snapshot 1.16 update

Everything you must know about how to get the new Netherite ore from the Minecraft Snapshot 1.16 update, plus all you need to know about its effects.

Mojang announced at Minecon 2019 that there would be the biggest update since launch for the hellish landscape of Nether in the otherwise adorable Minecraft. Although this update isn't fully available as of yet, the developers have released a snapshot of the 1.16 update. This comes with a new ore called the Netherite, and in this guide you'll discover how to get it and what its effects are.

The 1.16 snapshot for Minecraft comes with new biomes, blocks and ancient debris. These three new biomes are the Crimson Forest, Soulsland Valley and Warped Forest. All of these are major highlights of the Nether update sample, whereas ancient debris is a unique and necessary ingredient for getting/making the new Netherite ore.

For those of you who are interested in obtaining the ore that is better than diamond, below you'll discover how to make it.

How get the new Netherite ore in Minecraft

You will need to build a Nether Portal before being able to get the new Netherite ore in Minecraft snapshot 1.16.

Provided you have a portal to hell ready, you will then need to travel to the lower depths of the Nether.

You'll want to be on the lookout for Ancient Debris, and Pro Game Guides specifically note that this material should start spawning between Y:8 to Y:22.

The Ancient Debris you collect must then be refined into Netherite scrap via furnace. Once that is done, you will then need to combine four Nether scrap with four Gold Ingots in a crafting table to produce Netherite Ingot.

idk which moots play minecraft but here's some stuff from the new 1.16 nether update snapshot pic.twitter.com/JxglBJayKC — jotaro's lisa frank dancing dolphin sticker sheet (@cujohtaro) February 6, 2020

Minecraft snapshot 1.16 - new Netherite ore effects

Mojang has provided a list of effects for the new Netherite ore in Minecraft snapshot 1.16.

The developers note that Netherite items have higher enchantment value than diamond (but not as high as gold), and that Netherite tools have a better lifespan and work faster than diamond.

To make diamond look even weaker, Netherite weapons are also said to deal more damage, as well as provide higher toughness and durability in armour.

Netherite armour also gives knockback resistance, meaning "you barely get knocked back at all when hit by arrows and such".

Finally, Netherite items also float in lava so you don't lose all of your gear.

You can check out the full patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 20w06a by clicking here.