'An issue for their players too': Pundit points out 'massive' West Ham problem

David Moyes' West Ham United are currently in the Premier League relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has expressed his concern with a major problem West Ham United currently have which is "an issue for their players too".

The Hammers are currently languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, having lost three and drawn two of their last three league matches.

David Moyes' charges also have the worst form in the Premier League over the past eight fixtures, with just one win and five defeats, and have lost four of their last five league fixtures on the road.

What Lawrenson deems a particularly "massive worry" for the Hammers is how they have dropped a league-high 19 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, West Ham have failed to win eight of the 14 games in which they've scored first this season, and Lawrenson fears this has impacted on the players' mindsets too - and will be difficult to change.

"West Ham know they are in a relegation dogfight now, but the problem is they knew that last Saturday too, and it did not seem to help them," Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport.

"They were great when they were 3-1 up against the Seagulls, but the way they are conceding goals and dropping points from winning positions - 19 this season, a Premier League high - is a massive worry.

"That is an issue for their players too, because it will affect their mindset. Even when they go a goal in front, everyone kind of takes a step back because they know what is coming, and it is very difficult to change that mentality."

Up next for West Ham is Sunday's Premier League trip to reigning champions Manchester City.