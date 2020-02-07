Quick links

Bielsa says he was about to pick Leeds teenager, but then something happened

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson is injured at the moment.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to The Yorkshire Evening Post that Ryan Edmondson has been unlucky with injury.

As reported by Leeds Live, Edmondson underwent knee surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

Bielsa has suggested that he was about to pick the 18-year-old for the first team before he suffered the injury in training.

 

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Ryan Edmondson, he played 20 matches in the Under-23s and what I saw was never enough to reconsider for him.

“Even though we watch every match and every training and we try to help him progress.

"In the last training session he had a great performance and in this moment he had an injury in his knee.

“So you have the development, the player grows and after you have the luck factor. “

A dejected Leeds United manager

Unlucky

Edmondson has been playing well for the Leeds Under-23 team and is a good goalscorer at that level.

According to Leeds Live, the striker has made just two appearances for the senior side since joining from York City in 2017.

It is hard to see the youngster play for the Leeds first team this season, but perhaps he will make a breakthrough during the 2020-21 campaign.

Leeds signed a new striker in the January transfer window, bringing in Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The West Yorkshire outfit are aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

