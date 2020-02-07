Quick links

Manager who reportedly wants in-demand Liverpool player once described him as ‘terrific’

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Adam Lallana, Neco Williams and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood...
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers signed Adam Lallana when he was in charge of Liverpool.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Adam Lallana is a player in demand, with Arsenal and West Ham United among the clubs reported to be interested in the Liverpool midfielder.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham want to sign Lallana on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Leicester City are also claimed to want the former Southampton midfielder when his current contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season.

 

Lallana may have failed to make a huge impact at Anfield in recent seasons, but he is a very good player who knows the Premier League inside out.

Leicester’s reported interest in the 31-year-old does not come as a surprise, as manager Brendan Rodgers knows him well.

It was the former Celtic manager who signed Lallana from Southampton back in the summer of 2014.

Liverpool's Head Coach Brendan Rodgers (L) and Adam Lallana during the press conference of Liverpool FC at the Matmut Stadium ahead their Europa League game against FC Girondins de...

According to ESPN, Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signature of Lallana, and quoted Rodgers as saying that he is “terrific”.

Following a £20 million bid from Liverpool for Lallana in May 2014, ESPN quoted Rodgers as saying: “Adam is a terrific young talent... there is always speculation about young talent."

Leicester are going strong in the Premier League at the moment and could end up in the Champions League next season, and they could do with Lallana’s experience and expertise.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana protects himself from Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur...

