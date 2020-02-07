Quick links

Liverpool

Liverpool supporters loved this post from Mohamed Salah

Brian Heffernan
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Liverpool fans were loving Mohamed Salah's tweet as the winger insists he hasn't been resting.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Mohamed Salah has impressed these Liverpool supporters with his latest message on Twitter, where he's made it clear that he hasn't been resting during the break.

The image shows Salah working out in a gym, with the caption: "Back from the holiday I didn’t go on."

Due to the crazy amount of fixtures the Reds have been playing, nobody would have blamed the Egyptian for wanting to take some time off to just relax.

 

Whatever he does in training is definitely working, with the 27-year-old currently Jurgen Klopp's top goalscorer on 14 already this season - Sadio Mane is second with 11 goals.

Salah has played 22 Premier League matches and six in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, a sizeable amount of games for any player, let alone someone as active as the Egyptian international.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores a goal which is later called offside during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently undefeated in the league, so the German will be keen to make sure that none of his players returns back to action rusty - as just one slip up could cost them the invincible status they currently look on track to achieve.

These Reds fans were loving Salah's commitment to coming back as sharp as possible, and are hopeful that he can retain his current goalscoring form.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch