Liverpool supporters loved this post from Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has impressed these Liverpool supporters with his latest message on Twitter, where he's made it clear that he hasn't been resting during the break.

The image shows Salah working out in a gym, with the caption: "Back from the holiday I didn’t go on."

Due to the crazy amount of fixtures the Reds have been playing, nobody would have blamed the Egyptian for wanting to take some time off to just relax.

Whatever he does in training is definitely working, with the 27-year-old currently Jurgen Klopp's top goalscorer on 14 already this season - Sadio Mane is second with 11 goals.

Salah has played 22 Premier League matches and six in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, a sizeable amount of games for any player, let alone someone as active as the Egyptian international.

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently undefeated in the league, so the German will be keen to make sure that none of his players returns back to action rusty - as just one slip up could cost them the invincible status they currently look on track to achieve.

These Reds fans were loving Salah's commitment to coming back as sharp as possible, and are hopeful that he can retain his current goalscoring form.

Back from the holiday I didn’t go on pic.twitter.com/SCkX7rcoq2 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 6, 2020

GOAT — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) February 6, 2020

Golden boot is waiting for you king.♥️ — Aditya Rane (@adiji) February 6, 2020

3rd golden boot coming soon — thomas (@SambaFirmino) February 7, 2020

Couldn't keep away top top pro Mo for the golden boot — JayLFC (@Jasonbranagan11) February 6, 2020