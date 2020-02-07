Liverpool legend raves about 'incredible' £29m player

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino has been praised by Anfield legend Lucas Leiva.

Liverpool legend Lucas Leiva has spoken highly of Anfield ace Roberto Firmino, who he has tipped to beat his own record of Reds appearances by a Brazilian.

The Lazio midfielder made 346 appearances during his decade at Anfield, which is the most of any Brazilian player to play for Liverpool.

However, Lucas thinks that Firmino will overtake the record he set during a ten-year spell at Anfield, the former Hoffenheim attacker having played 228 times since his £29million arrival in 2015 (BBC Sport).

"I spent ten years (at Liverpool), I've only got good memories", Lucas told DAZN, as quoted by Goal.com.

"I have the record for appearances by a Brazilian, but I believe Firmino will overtake me because he played 50 games a season. I'm glad, he's an incredible lad."

Earlier this season, Firmino surpassed former teammate Philippe Coutinho in appearances made, with the Bayern Munich playmaker having played 201 times for the Reds.

In his 228 appearances for Liverpool, Firmino has scored 76 goals and claimed 59 assists, with 10 goals and 12 assists from 36 appearances this season alone (Transfermarkt).

The European and club world champions are currently in pole position to win the Premier League title and remain in the hunt for the Champions League and FA Cup.

Up next for Jurgen Klopp's charges is Norwich City away in the Premier League on Saturday evening.