Leeds United captain shares his 'message to the lads' ahead of tense run-in

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United remain in Championship top two contention but the Whites' form has stumbled in recent weeks.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has shared his "message to the lads" as the Whites seek to win promotion to the Premier League this season (The Telegraph).

The Elland Road side has been out of the top flight since 2004, and to say the Leeds fanbase have had ups and down since then would be a massive understatement.

With Marcelo Bielsa taking the Leeds reins in the summer of 2018, there was plenty of optimism with regards to finally rising back up to the top flight, but the Whites fell just short.

This season, Leeds are once again in contention for the top two, currently just one point off top spot, but third-placed Fulham are snapping at their heels in third, three points behind.

In addition, the Whites have suffered three defeats in their last four league games and it has made their position in the automatic spots look more fragile - and plenty of opposition fans are waiting for the opportunity to unleash criticism.

"My message to the lads is always, 'it’s us against the world'," Cooper, who has been at Leeds since 2014, told Telegraph Sport. "I’ve seen it and I’ve felt it. I’ve been at this club a long time, six years, and you sense it everywhere we go, against every team.

“It’s us versus the rest of the league, but it’s flattering if anything. It’s another motivation for us, to shut people up. That’s the way we have to be, we have to have that siege mentality.

"We’ve got 16 games left, we know how hard it is going to be after last season. There will be more ups and downs, but we are still in a good position. Top two, we know what we need to do."

Up next for Marcelo Bielsa's side is Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.