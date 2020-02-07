Leeds United fans discuss Marcelo Bielsa's 'stubbornness'

These Leeds United fans have been discussing if Marcelo Bielsa is being stubborn over game time.

Marcelo Bielsa has always been know to wait until a player or new signing is fully fit before giving them the game time they deserve, but some fans are now questioning the managers 'stubbornness' around this topic.

The feeling amongst the fans is very mixed, with some supporters feeling new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin should have been played already, whereas others standby Bielsa's current stance on game time.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig this January and is yet to play for the Peacocks' senior team, but has featured for the U23s.

Players such as Ben White, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich have been rewarded with over 2500 minutes of football for Leeds this season, for most likely working hard in training and always staying fit - which is the basic requirement to get into Bielsa's lineup.

The Argentine manager has recently stated that the Frenchman playing just three matches in the last eight months is one of the reasons for Augustin seemingly being deemed unfit to play (Yorkshire Evening Post).

But some fans have questioned why the former PSG striker was brought in if there were concerns over his fitness. Which is a fair point, as Bielsa knew before they signed him on loan the amount of game time the Frenchman was getting at Monaco.

Whatever your point of view is, everyone will just have to trust in the Peacocks manager, as it's ultimately on his head if it all goes wrong.

Fair assessment, but we signed him like that knowing we are running out of time seems odd. Also was Eddie not fit, Clarke not fit? Izzy Brown not fit, tends to be a pattern with our recent signings — Paul Brobbel Kennedy (@PBKennedy) February 7, 2020

Have to disagree, signing an unfit player when we're down to one woefully out of form striker is a move of desperation, and as for the negativity among fans the club are talking about-were Italy or Argentina any more tolerant? If they were I'd be amazed. — LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) February 6, 2020

Is it just me or is everyone jumping the gun a little? Half of us banking on JKA to be amazing, half of us banking on him being unfit. Lads barely had a chance to get his boots on yet! — leedsnewsunited (@leedsnewsunited) February 6, 2020

Given his reluctance to changing a struggling team ever I would likely come down on the side of stubbornness — LUFC BBQ (@ThegreekZorba) February 6, 2020

TBH , JKA did look heavy when I watched the U23’s at Sheff Wed. — Stuart Weinstock (@StuartWeinstoc1) February 7, 2020

Question is: Why have we signed a player who isn’t fit and ready with only sixteen games to go? How many games will be left when he is ready? — Chris Gell (@seagell_80) February 6, 2020