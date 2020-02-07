Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds United fans discuss Marcelo Bielsa's 'stubbornness'

Brian Heffernan
Marcelo Bielsa Manager
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Leeds United fans have been discussing if Marcelo Bielsa is being stubborn over game time.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has always been know to wait until a player or new signing is fully fit before giving them the game time they deserve, but some fans are now questioning the managers 'stubbornness' around this topic.

The feeling amongst the fans is very mixed, with some supporters feeling new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin should have been played already, whereas others standby Bielsa's current stance on game time.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig this January and is yet to play for the Peacocks' senior team, but has featured for the U23s.

 

Players such as Ben White, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich have been rewarded with over 2500 minutes of football for Leeds this season, for most likely working hard in training and always staying fit - which is the basic requirement to get into Bielsa's lineup.

The Argentine manager has recently stated that the Frenchman playing just three matches in the last eight months is one of the reasons for Augustin seemingly being deemed unfit to play (Yorkshire Evening Post). 

A painting of Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United on an electric box ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11,...

But some fans have questioned why the former PSG striker was brought in if there were concerns over his fitness. Which is a fair point, as Bielsa knew before they signed him on loan the amount of game time the Frenchman was getting at Monaco.

Whatever your point of view is, everyone will just have to trust in the Peacocks manager, as it's ultimately on his head if it all goes wrong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is greeted by fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch