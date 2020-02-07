Xbox One fans understandably want to know if the newly announced Kingdom Hearts All-In-One package is coming to Microsoft's console.

Kingdom Hearts is one of the weirdest and most convoluted video game series of all time thanks to there being so many instalments that have resulted in Square Enix releasing numerous bundles over the past decade. The developer/publisher has announced an All-In-One physical package, and Microsoft loyalists understandably want to know if it's coming to Xbox One.

Although it was a disappointing game in some ways, Kingdom Hearts 3 was a largely fun experience that has just been capped off by the ReMIND DLC. This DLC will land on Xbox One come the end of February, but will the All-In-One package follow the trajectory of releasing first for Sony and then elsewhere?

Is the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One package coming to Xbox One?

There's no release date for the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One package on Xbox One.

Although the Xbox One is receiving multiple Kingdom Hearts games in 2020, the All-In-One package is a PlayStation 4 exclusive in North America.

As for what Microsoft loyalists are receiving instead, they'll be able to buy and play Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, as well as Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.

Square Enix hasn't specified a release date for these bundles as of yet, but it's the way Xbox One players will eventually be able to play through the Kingdom Hearts games which were released before the numerically third entry.

Below you'll find what each bundle contains:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)