Kevin Nolan's past comments on Issa Diop are now very interesting

West Ham United boss David Moyes has added Kevin Nolan to his coaching staff this week.

Kevin Nolan may well be looking forward to working with Issa Diop at West Ham United, if his past comments about the centre-back are anything to go by.

Nolan was brought in at West Ham by David Moyes, with the former Hammers midfielder now set to be part of the first-team coaching staff at the London Stadium.

Nolan will get to work on the training field shortly, and he may be looking forward to working with Diop more than most.

“He’s quality, that’s the reason why all the top clubs were talking about buying him in the summer,” Nolan said earlier this season to Sky Sports (Tuesday, September 24th, 10:56am).

“He’s been a great buy and has slotted in really well next to Ogbonna.”

Nolan’s task at West Ham will be to help restore Diop back to his best form.

The powerful centre-back scored in West Ham’s last match against Brighton & Hove Albion, but he hasn’t always impressed this term.

Indeed, even against Brighton he made an awful error, which allowed Graham Potter's men to steal a point late on.

West Ham have badly underperformed so far this season, and are now locked in a relegation battle.

Moyes’s men are currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, with their next game coming against Manchester City.