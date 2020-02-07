Quick links

Kevin Nolan's past comments on Issa Diop are now very interesting

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.
West Ham United boss David Moyes has added Kevin Nolan to his coaching staff this week.

Issa Diop of West Ham gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on September 16, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Kevin Nolan may well be looking forward to working with Issa Diop at West Ham United, if his past comments about the centre-back are anything to go by.

Nolan was brought in at West Ham by David Moyes, with the former Hammers midfielder now set to be part of the first-team coaching staff at the London Stadium.

Nolan will get to work on the training field shortly, and he may be looking forward to working with Diop more than most.

 

“He’s quality, that’s the reason why all the top clubs were talking about buying him in the summer,” Nolan said earlier this season to Sky Sports (Tuesday, September 24th, 10:56am).

“He’s been a great buy and has slotted in really well next to Ogbonna.”

Nolan’s task at West Ham will be to help restore Diop back to his best form.

Issa Diop of West Ham United scores his team's first goal past Matthew Ryan of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion...

The powerful centre-back scored in West Ham’s last match against Brighton & Hove Albion, but he hasn’t always impressed this term.

Indeed, even against Brighton he made an awful error, which allowed Graham Potter's men to steal a point late on. 

West Ham have badly underperformed so far this season, and are now locked in a relegation battle.

Moyes’s men are currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, with their next game coming against Manchester City.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

